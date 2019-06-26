Hon. Dr. Kwakye Afriyie (MCEWenchi) Breaks Ground For First Ladyﹸs Library Project To Begin

The Municipal Chief Executive Dr Prince Kwakye Afriyie breaking grounds for work to commence

Municipal Chief Executive for Wenchi, Hon. Dr. Prince Kwakye Afriyie has performed a sod-cutting ceremony at the Wenchi Methodist C” Basic School for the construction of a modern Children’s Library for the Wenchi community.

The library which comes with a modern computer laboratory is been built by the first lady of the Republic of Ghana Mrs. Rebecca Akuffo Addo for the people of Wenchi.

The project among others forms part of her initiatives to promote good reading and learning habit for school children which Wenchi Municipal happens to be a key beneficiary of it.

The Municipal Chief Executive thanked her Excellency the First lady for providing the people of Wenchi with such an edifice to promote education.

He said the name of Wenchi had gone far because of great scholars and academicians that have come from within he emphasized. He stated that the facility would be equipped with computers and books to help school children in their studies.

Hon. Kwakye Afriyie mentioned that the resources needed to undertake the project has been provided to the contractor and therefore tasked his to work within the time frame to complete the said facility.

The Municipal Director of Education Mrs. Efua A D Amuah expressed her appreciation to Mrs. Rebecca Akuffo Addo for undertaking such a project.

She said the library would contribute immensely towards the academic work of the schools especially since computer studies is also a key requirement in the schools' curricula.

The contractor of the construction firm (Gods Favour and Mercy Construction Limited) working on the project Mr. Francis Fosu noted that resources needed for the project have been made available for smooth take off and assured the people of Wenchi to complete the library within 3 months period.

He further promised to use the local people as his labor force to do the work.

EDK TOTTIMEH JNR

MUNICIPAL OFFICER