Boris lobs letter to Hunt on Brexit, but Hunt taunts on Twitter

Former British foreign secretary and mayor of London Boris Johnson challenged prime minister contender Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday to commit to leaving the European Union by 31 October, but Foreign Secretary Hunt took to Twitter to taunt Johnson, calling him out for refusing to agree to a televised debate Tuesday night.

"Hi Boris, it's good to talk. But no need for snail-mail, why not turn up to Sky tonight and I'll give you full and frank answers?," said Hunt, referring to the TV station that had planned for the debate. He signed off the tweet #BoJoNoShow, referring to Johnson's nickname, “BoJo.”

Johnson declined to appear on TV Tuesday night, but has made media appearances – some contentious -- while defending his no-deal Brexit strategy and right to privacy.

Privacy has become the new buzz word since his neighbours called the police after hearing a huge fight with his partner at Johnson's residence last week.

The favourite for Britain's top job tried to dodge questions about the fight with his girlfriend, telling the BBC he doesn't speak about his private life, saying, "if you do, you drag them into things that... in a way that is not fair on them".

In a radio interview on Tuesday, he would not speak about a photo published in a newspaper that showed him holding hands with the same girlfriend, even though the journalist queried him about how old the photo was, because his hairstyle had changed.

Johnson's Brexit challenges

Some registered 160,000 Conservative party members hold the future of the country in their hands, as they will vote for the next British prime minister, either Johnson or Hunt.

This vote emerged after caretaker Prime Minister Theresa May could not deliver Brexit that was agreeable to parliament.

Johnson, on Tuesday, said he would deliver Brexit on 31 October, the deadline, saying in a radio interview he would carry it out "do or die, come what may", but admitted that the EU would have to agree with his new deal.

British businesses working in the EU worry that a no-deal Brexit could be economic chaos.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who took over from Johnson after he quit last year, is also prepared for a no-deal Brexit, but he prefers a delay to the deal instead of no deal at all.

The EU has repeatedly said that it would not consider another deal on the table the regional body had agreed to May's Brexit deal, and has only given Britain time to be able to put a transition in place.

A small group of Conservative MPs are reportedly plotting to bring down the government if Johnson takes the helm and tries to push through no-deal Brexit.

Both Johnson and Hunt are traveling around Britain to take part in party meetings. Although Tuesday's TV debate was canceled, another debate is scheduled for 9 July.

No matter, for Hunt -- he is planning on answering questions on a live chat on Twitter on Tuesday night.

The winner of the race for prime minister will be announced on 23 July, it was announced on Tuesday.