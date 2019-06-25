Police Educate Schools, Churches On Kidnappings In Brong Ahafo

In wake of recent kidnappings in some parts of the country, the police administration in the Brong Ahafo Region has intensified education in schools and churches to give tips on how people can stay safe from kidnappers.

The Regional Police Public Affairs Department led by Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong have been to Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Nkwabeng South, Abesim and Notre Dame Girls SHS, Fiapre to give them tips on the modus operandi of kidnappers.

At Ebenezer Presby Church, Chief Inspector Oppong said the police was also collaborating with the media in the region to educate the public on what to do when they are under attack.

He said there is the need for parents to cultivate trust of their children so that they (children) can intend react appropriately when they face threats.

“Tell your wards especially teenage girls to always take notice of car numbers that they join. Ask your wards to shout for help when they are approached or called by strangers,” the police PRO advised.

He also said churches should start using well trained security to screen people who come to the church and asked parents to teach their wards not to accept gifts from strangers or board cars of strangers

At Notre Dame Girls SHS, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong told teachers to write police emergency numbers on notice boards for students to memories and call the police when they are in danger.

The head pastor of Well of Salvation, Prophet Collins Nyarko was happy with the tips and told his members not to become offended when the church begins to implement strict security checks on them.

—Daily Guide