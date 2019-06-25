Asantehene Destools Second Chief

Akyamfuo Kwame Akowua was destooled last week by the Asantehene for disrespecting the stool.

Asantehene who spoke through his linguist, Baffuor Osei Kwame Kantankrankyi, said Ahenkro Sei should blame his insubordination and disrespect for his predicament.

Having been enstooled in 1999, just about the time Otumfuo ascended the Golden Stool, Ahenkrohene’s reign ended at a traditional council meeting at Manhyia Palace on Monday, 24th June , 2019, when Otumfuo delivered judgement.

It would be recalled Asafohene was found guilty for illegal sale of land, among about 40 charges brought against him by his elders.

On ascending the Golden Stool as the 16th Asantehene, Otumfuo’s early initiatives included an order to withdraw all chieftaincy disputes pending in court for settlement through the traditional and customary structures.

It spontaneously earned him the accolade King Solomon, in reminiscence of the Biblical wise King Solomon.