Teacher Killer, Boyfriend Nabbed In Odumase

Police in Odumase has arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old teacher at Agormanya in the Eastern Region.

The suspects, Kwao Noah, 20, who is said to be the boyfriend of the deceased and his friend, Abass Teye, were picked up by police for interrogation after the body was found.

Sandra Dede Tetteh’s body was discovered in a drain on Sunday morning with bruises around her throat suggesting possible strangulation to death, the police said.

Speaking to Joy News, mother of the deceased, Paulina Dede Tetteh said her daughter was last seen on Saturday in the company of her boyfriend and his friend at about 8:30 pm.

Although Kwao admitted picking Sandra from her home, he said she left his house immediately after they arrived there.

According to him, the mother with a two-year-old son left to collect a mobile phone from another male friend.

Sandra who teaches at Vision Academy in Odumase was, however, found half naked the next morning about 200 meters from Noah’s house.

An officer of the Odumase Krobo police command confirmed the incident but declined to speak on the record.

This is the fourth time dead bodies have been found dead at dawn at Agomanya in the last four months.

Assemblyman for Agbom East, Daniel Nartey has cautioned residents who feel unsafe following the incident to desist from staying out too late.

