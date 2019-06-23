Chamber Of Commerce To Launch Koforidua Branch In October

Private business operators, firms and industries in the Eastern Region have been encouraged to register and become members of the soon to be inaugurated Eastern Regional Chapter of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) in order to benefit from the numerous opportunities that the Association offers its members.

The call was made at a meeting of some executives, members and prospective members of the Association in Koforidua on Thursday.

Aimed at helping to enhance networking among business operators and to ensure easy dissemination of information among members, the meeting attracted about 100 participants made up of importers and exporters, fashion designers, manufacturers, stationery dealers and other business owners in the Region.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Adu Amoako, Chief Operations Manager of the Chamber, outlined some successes chalked by the Chamber thus far.

“We have participated in a lot of trade fairs in and outside Ghana, we have arranged for assistance in terms of financial support for our members. We advocated for the establishment of Exim Bank to support those who are into export business but need some funding. Again we promoted the establishment of Ecobank to support business operators. We’ve advocated for the reduction of withholding taxes. In fact, networking opportunities are provided for member firms etc,” he said.

Mr. Henry Okyere, chairperson for the meeting charged members to work hard to ensure the inauguration of the Branch.

He advised leadership to expedite efforts to secure office space to enhance their work while entreating members who have not completed the registration process to do so for the good of their businesses.

Some of the members took turns to share their rich experiences and benefits they have enjoyed as members of the Association while others drew the leadership’s attention to their challenges.

“I have had the opportunity of travelling abroad on several occasions, among other benefits since joining the Chamber. I will advise every member to invest professional Business Plans and pay attention to proper documentations in your dealings,” Mr. Abdul Aziz Mohammed, a member of the chamber stated.

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) is an association of business operators, firms and industries with interest spanning every sector of private enterprise in Ghana. As an advocacy organization, the GNCCI was established with the prime objective of promoting and protecting commercial and industrial interests in the country.