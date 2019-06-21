We'll Attack Ghanaians In Nigeria If You Harm Prof. Nwagbara — Lagos University Staff

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Academic Staff Union of Universities has threatened to reciprocate attacks on Ghanaian residents in Nigeria.

This follows after spare parts dealers at the Suame Magazine in the Ashanti Region ransacked and vandalized some shops belonging to some Nigerians, and also the arrest of the Nigerian Professor, Austin Nwagbara.

Professor Nwagbara was seen in a video that went viral in which he was heard urging his colleagues to employ the media from Nigeria to tarnish the country's image.

However, a statement signed and issued on Friday, by the Chairman ASUU UNILAG, Dele Ashiru condemned the treatment meted out to the Visiting Professor, said "should anything untoward happen to Professor Nwagbara, the authorities of the University of Education and the government of Ghana would be held squarely responsible for its reciprocal consequences for Nigeria-Ghana relations and the Ghanaian community in Nigeria."

Below is the full statement:

ACADEMIC STAFF UNION OF UNIVERSITIES (ASUU) ASUU SECRETARIAT, P.M.B. 1, UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS, AKOKA, LAGOS

PRESS RELEASE

The Unwarranted and Illegal Detention of Professor Austin Nwagbara by the Ghanaian Police

Our Union ASUU-UNILAG received with anguish, the reports of harassment, intimidation and detention of one of our colleagues Professor Austin Nwagbara who is currently on sabbatical at the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana, based on a leaked video of a meeting addressed by the erudite Professor.

It is the opinion of our Union that no matter how scathing the views of Professor Nwagbara may be to the authorities of the University at Winneba, the Government and people of Ghana, the fact remains that Professor Nwagbara’s views should be viewed within the context of academic freedom guaranteed by Article 3 and 4 of the Kampala Declaration on Intellectual Freedom and Social Responsibility which states that…

No African intellectual shall in any way be persecuted, harassed or intimidated for reasons only of his or her intellectual work, opinions, gender, nationality or ethnicity.

Every African intellectual shall enjoy the freedom of movement within his or her country and freedom to travel outside and re-enter the country without let, hindrance or harassment. No administrative or any other action shall directly or indirectly restrict this freedom on account of a person’s intellectual opinions, beliefs or activity.

In the light of the above, our Union condemns in absolute terms the unwarranted harassment, intimidation and illegal detention of the erudite Professor. Our Union calls on the authorities of the University of Education Winneba, relevant government agencies and people of Ghana to ensure the safety of Professor Nwagbara’s life and property. They should take notice that should anything untoward happen to Professor Nwagbara, the authorities of the University of Winneba and the government of Ghana would be held squarely responsible with its reciprocal consequences for Nigeria-Ghana relations and the Ghanaian community in Nigeria. ‘

Dele Ashiru Chairman

ASUU UNILAG