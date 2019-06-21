NPP’s Communication Team Is Not Working, Stop The Eye Service

It is a fact before all Ghanaians that the current set up of the NPP Communication machinery is failing to propagate the good works of the government on the ground due to a lack of leadership at National level. This is fact that must be acknowledged now by our National Executive and corrected. One should not wait till election year for this to be done.

The current National Communication Director Yaw Buaben Asamoa is a good person but lacks the charisma, personality and leadership to inspire and direct party communications. He also has not got the time and this is the truth. The party has to wait for its communication director to finish sitting in parliament or having to be running from parliament to lead the communication team? This is ridiculous it accounts for the party’s communication team having to wait for its opponents to talk before reacting!

Yaw Buaben Asamoa is also struggling currently to make any impact in his seat Adenta where he is the MP. The recent University of Ghana polls put him at 8% of residents willing to vote for him if elections were held today, The lowest in Greater Accra yet we pretend all is well. What is the party’s priority? Having Yaw Buabeng Asamoa parading around holding press conferences in suit and tie or getting him to work in his constituency so that he can win his seat , which is a marginal seat? He only won by 500 votes in 2016 and we are burdening him with being a communication director who is never seen! Who at all makes these senseless and unstrategic decisions?

We have 10 Deputy Communication directors yet they are hardly seen nor heard. Nobody knows who they are or what they do. Six of Yaw Buabeng Asamoa’s deputies are government appointees who are PROs for government agencies. When do they get the time to do party communications? We are asking people to use their two eyes to look into a bottle when there are many more party members who have time on their hands to do this work. No wonder we cannot sell the government’s message properly!

Eye service and sycophancy is slowly leading the party to the abyss. Every knowledgeable party member knows the problem and knows the solution We all prefer to pretend that all is well, keep quiet and suffer while the NDC continues to set the communication agenda because our leaders are in parliament are looking for government contracts and money –contracts that cannot be sustained if the party loses power! These mistakes were done in 2008 and we lost. It’s happening all over again

May God help us

Patrick Osei Akoto

Concerned Patriots