IGP Appoints Commanders For New Regions

Police commanders have been appointed to the six newly created regions.
Details of the movements ordered by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, have DCOP/Mr. Kwadwo Boapea Otchere heading for the Western North Region from his Upper West base as the first regional police commander as DCOP/Mr. Emmanuel Djan Kyere currently the Second-in-Command (2i/c) in the Eastern Region heads the regional command of the Bono East Region.
DCOP/Mr. Enoch Adutwum Bediako, 2i/c of the Central Region, is the regional commander for the Savannah Region as his colleague DCOP/Mr. Kwaku Boadu Peprah, the 2i/c in the Greater Accra Region, is the regional commander for the Ahafo Region.
DCOP/Mr. Fredrick Adu Anim, 2i/c Ashanti Region is the regional commander for the Greater Accra Region.
For the North East Region, the regional commander is DCOP/Mr. Albert Nang Baa Denkaabe currently the Armourer General/National Police Headquarters.
The Oti Region has as its regional commander DCOP/Mr. Osei Asibey Ahenkan currently the Deputy Director General, MTTD, with DCOP/Mr. Francis Aboagye Nyarko Director General PSO, moving to the Upper West Region as the regional commander.
Transferred to the Bono East Region as 2i/c is ACP/Mr. Winfred Boahen Frimpong currently Divisional Commander Cantonments Police as ACP/Mr. Okyere Darku Asumadu, Ashanti Regional Courts heads for Bono East Region as the 2i/c.
ACP/Mr. Afful Boakye Yiadom, Bono Region is transferred to Eastern Region as 2i/c.
ACP/Mr. David Agyemang Adjem, Divisional Commander, Baatsona, Greater Accra, heads for Ashanti Region as 2i/c as ACP/Mr. Charles Damanban, Divisional Commander, Dormaa, Brong Ahafo Region, is transferred to the Savannah Region as 2i/c.
ACP/Mr. Emmanuel Afriyie Sakyi Nima Divisional Commander is moved to the Greater Accra Region as the 2i/c.
ACP/Mr. Moses Ali Kpeachiri, Divisional Commander, Asankragwa, becomes 2i/c for the North East Region with ACP/Mr. Sebastian Atsu Wemegah, Wenchi, Brong Ahafo Region becomes 2i/c, Savannah Region.
ACP/Mr. Ernest Akrasi K. Mensah, National Police Training School, Accra, is now the 2i/c for the Western Region as ACP/Mr. Joseph Antwi Gyawu, the Kintampo Divisional Commander is the new 2i/c for the Ahafo Region.
The movements have necessitated the transfer of new superior officers to fill the vacant positions created as a result of the transfers.
Some divisional commanders by the movements have assumed higher roles of Second-in-Commands.
The appointments are expected considering the fact that the new regions must have their complements of security managers and regional security councils.
IGP Appoints Commanders For New Regions
---Daily Guide