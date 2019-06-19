Sege MP Embarks On Development Projects

Hon Otuteye inspecting works at the Polyclinic

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sege constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Christian Corletey Otuteye has embarked on several developmental projects including the construction of a Polyclinic and health posts to provide quality healthcare delivery to the people.

Other developmental projects include school blocks to give decent accommodation to students in his constituency and rural electrification to lighting the communities to boost economic activities and help reduce the crime rate.

The Polyclinic which is the biggest project was funded by the Ministry of Health (MOH) is completed and ready for commissioning.

Some of the projects completed through hard work of Hon Otuteye includes 3-unit classroom block at Ayisa, a renovated Community School also at Ayisa, 3-unit classroom at Adjomani Kokpe and a 3-unit classroom with computer laboratory at Koluedor.

The rest of the projects are 6- unit classroom block funded by Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) at Bonikokpe and a 6- units Teachers' Bungalow at Amuyao Kopke.

In his quest to boost rural economy and fight street crime, especially in the night, the Sege lawmaker also helps some of the remote communities to be hook onto the national grid to supply power at Kposem community which never experience light for years now.

In addition to that project, Hon Otuteye also provided a number of street lights that would help to lighten the area to ward off criminals who operate at night by attacking the residents who return home from their daily activities.

He further stated that he managed to get the Contractor back on site of the Goi Community Day Senior High School project started by John Mahama administration but was abandoned after the NDC lost power in 2016.

Hon Otuteye who is a member of Special Budget as well as the Interior and Defence Committees of Parliament, told Modernghana in an interview in parliament yesterday, the projects are part of an effort aimed at improving quality of health and education in the constituency.

He said these projects among of other things are basic and fundamentals needs of the people and he is committed, as the projects would go a long way to transform the area and impact meaningfully on the people.

According to the MP, access to education remained a topmost agenda to him as development agent and that he would do everything humanly possible to implement measures to improve the quality of high school education in the constituency.

Mr Otuteye added that no society can achieve meaningful development without high-quality education, hence the effort to put up a number of education facilities in most of the deprived communities in his constituency to enable the pupil to have a conducive and safe environment for teaching and learning.

He said he would continue to give priority to key sectors including Education, water, sanitation and health during his tenure in office as the people representative to parliament.

The Constituency shares common boundary with the North Tongu District of the Volta Region to the north, Ada East Districts to the east, Ningo Prampram District to the west and to the south by the Gulf of Guinea, which stretches over 45 Kilometres (27.9 miles) from Wokumagbe through Goi to Kablevu.