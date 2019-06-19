We Won’t Entertain Militias – NPP Youth Organizer To 'Kum Yen Preko' Protesters

The Deputy Youth Organizer for Bono Region, Shadrach Abrefa Mensa has warned the organizers of the “Kum yen preko demonstration” to be mindful of their militia posture and attitude ahead of their program.

According to him, all political party groups have the right to embark on any such demonstrations but they should act to according to law and the National Security Guidelines.

Mr. Abrefa Mensah observed that leading members of the Coalition for Social Justice, the group behind the intended demonstration, have for the past weeks demonstrated some militia attitude on most of their social media handles.

“Their utterances on radio and television talk shows depict negative security implications which I think requires some immediate attention”, he noted.

According to Mr. Abrefa Mensah, “this Militia group is led by the National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Deputy Youth Organiser, Edem Agbana, Chief Biney and Eric Agyei who is currently the NDC Communications Officer of the Bono Region.”

“If they continue with their disgraceful propaganda and "non-factual threat to security allegations" as revealed by Hon. Koku Anyidoho and their Militants posture, let's not be surprised when they are denied the right to demonstrate since the security of Ghana is the prime interest of government and citizenry”, he concluded.