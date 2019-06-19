DPS International Holds 2019 Yoga Day

“HEALTH is WEALTH” goes the old adage and doing anything to maintain good health is always appreciated in DPS International Ghana.

Practising yoga is certainly one way of attaining good health.

The various forms of yoga namely: Ashtanga Yoga, Iyengar Yoga, Bikram Yoga, Jivamukti Yoga, Power Yoga, Sivananda Yoga, Yin Yoga, have immense benefits as they help improve one's flexibility, build muscle strength, perfect posture, prevent, cartilage and joint breakdown, protects spine, better your bone health, increase blood flow, drain lymphs and boost immunity.

One can opt to practice yoga alone but practising it in a group has an additional benefit which is the opportunity to share the fun with others and learn from their experiences.

On Saturday, June 15, 2019, several students and staff members of DOS International Ghana, Tema, Community 25 along with some officials from the Indian High Commission in Ghana, had an opportunity once again to come together to experience a fruitful Yoga session to commemorate International Yoga Day at 10 am in the auditorium.

The International Day of Yoga commonly and unofficially referred to as Yoga Day is celebrated every year around the world on 21st June.

Its inception dates back to 2015 after the United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared 21st June to be observed as Yoga Day.

The session started around 10:00 am and lasted for about one-hour-thirty minutes and was conducted in a very conducive and tranquil ambience.

In his speech for his fifth International Day of Yoga before conducting the session, the Second Secretary (Head of Chancery) of the Indian High Commission, Mr. Sanjay Asthana, said, "Yoga, as an ancient heritage of the entire humanity, has immensely contributed to our physical and mental well being."

According to him, "Today, Yoga is a global phenomenon uniting individuals, families and societies who have embraced it as a way of life."

He noted that "Yoga is an art and science of living that not only makes you physically strong and healthy but also calm and relax your mind and soul."

Mr Asthana told the participants that adding Yoga in everyday life was one of the healthiest practices people could ever do.

The proprietress of DPS International, Tanya Thakwani, led her school in the Yoga session.

She acknowledged the immense health benefits of Yoga and encouraged all and sundry to practice Yoga regularly.

Mrs Thakwani assured that DPS International would continue to observe the Yoga Day.