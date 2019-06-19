Avoid Dependence Mentality—African youth urged

The Transparency in Helping the Needy - Sierra Leone (THIN-SL), a Community Based Organization (CBO) in Sierra Leone, has urged African youth to be proactive in rebuilding the continent rather than depending on governments.

Founder of THIN-SL, Mr. Sulaiman Tanu Bah, said the youth, who form the active population of the African continent, must volunteer in areas of health, education and humanitarian issues to improve the community whilst facilitating development.

Speaking to the media in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Mr Bah advised young people in African to make use of their basic abilities in furtherance of their personal progress and that of the continent.

"African youth should change their mentality and understand that we're the leaders of now" he stressed, adding that "African youth must use their energy and power to make a change of positive transformation in their societies".

Mr. Bah who doubles as student Ambassador at Limkokwing University in Sierra Leone also called on Africans in the diaspora to join hands and change the narrative about the continent while they help fast-track its economic development.

The young Sierra Leonean who is making positive impact in his country further tasked African leaders to empower their youth through quality education and ensure that policies are made for youth involvement into government.

"It's a call for action that quality education is a right and not a privilege...opportunities should be created for less privileged youth to be empowered in pursuing their higher education," Mr Bah stated.

He said his CBO was running on a vision which would create a better society where love in leadership, positively nurtured mindsets, values and skills would be the order of the day.