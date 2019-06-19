Asokore Mampong Municipal Emerges Worst Performer On District League Table 2018/2019

Results released on Tuesday, June 18 in Accra, from the 2018/2019 district league table ll report indicated that Asokore Mampong municipal, in Ashanti region has been emerged as the worst performer district, while Asante Akim North Municipal has been ranked as the best preformer in the same Region.

In relation to Regional ranking, Greater Accra was at the top, where as Eastern Region was at the bottom.

The District League Table (DLT), introduced for the first time in 2014, this year marked the fifth in series which has been used as a social accountability tool that ranks of Ghana's Districts by their level of social development and service delivery, providing evidence for enhanced decision making.

This research was conducted by UNICEF in Ghana, the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), the Center for Social Policy Studies (University of Ghana, Legon), the ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Office of Head of Local Government Service.

Based on consultations with the key ministers and agencies concerned, the DLT ll used indicators from seven key sectors -: health, education, sanitation, water, child protection, governance and and security, to compile a single score for each District.

A new way of calculating the total scores for the districts and for the overall index has been used, while the overall ranking or position of each District matters, which important emphasis more on the District's performances in the specific sector.

"what is new about this District League Table ll (2018/2019) is that two indicators were added to track progress related to the birth regulation rate and net attendance rate primary level".

"ln addition, the rural and urban water coverage rates were combined into one water indicator. The report provides district rankings within social sectors, which also enables better prioritization, planning, resource allocation and implementation".

The objective is to provide evidence to inform equity-focused decisions, so that all children and their families have access to quality basic social services. As Ghana seeks to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, let's make sure we leave no one behind", said Anne Claire Dufay, UNICEF representative in Ghana.

According to her, the DLT ll report will help ministers, departments and agencies at the national and district levels gain understanding of such disparities in social well-being.

She then called on all organizations concerned, to realize the rights of all children in Ghana.

"As we commemorate the 30th anniversary of the convention on the rights of the child, we call for action to realize the rights of all children in Ghana ", she noted.

Each year, the results of the Ghana's District League Table trigger constructive national debate and call for action towards improving social services for in Ghana.

"It is critical that insights from this DLT ll report are shared by the media and all stakeholders at the national, regional and district levels toward generating more dialogue and response towards achieving sustainable development and inclusive development in Ghana", said prof. H Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of CDD-Ghana.