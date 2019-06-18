UN Launches New Estimates And Projections Of Whe world’s Population

While the global population is expected to continue to grow, the rate of growth, has fallen since the 1960s and it is projected to further slow over the coming decades.

These population megatrends shape the size, structure and distribution of the world’s population and have important consequences for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and efforts to ensure that no one is left behind.

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs today released highlights of new World Population estimates and projections in a live webcast at http://webtv.un.org.

The UN will present the main results of the 26th round of the UN’s global population estimates and projections. The report is based on population estimates from 1950 to 2019 for 235 countries or areas underpinned by analyses of historical demographic trends.

The 2019 revision also includes population projections to the year 2100 that reflect a range of plausible outcomes at the global, regional and country levels.

Fact sheets will be made available at https://population.un.org/wpp