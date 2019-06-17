13-Year-Old Peace Ambassador Upsets Over Recent Kidnap Cases In Ghana

Elliot Hillary Dogbe

A 13-year-old peace ambassador, Elliot Hillary Dogbe has expressed worry over the rate at which kidnapping and HIV cases are on the rise in the country especially, among children.

According to him, it is in the best interest of the country and its reputation if this social canker is not resolved as quickly as possible.

“People are coming in and out of the country. Businesses are coming in and out, and if you look at the issue of tourism, people are coming here for sightseeing, to spend their vacations here. Who will want to go to a country where the chances are that someone might kidnap you? No one will want to do that," he stated.

Hillary Dogbe, made these remarks at a programme organized by Open Dove Children Foundation a Non-Governmental Organization in Kpando Municipality in Volta region, as part of this year’s Ebenezer Praise.

The programme is organized annually for Junior High School leavers in the municipality.

Describing kidnapping as a new phenomenon in Ghana, he said: "We need to do something about it to make sure this does not become a feature of our society.

"Firstly in other to make sure such cases do not occur again, we the citizens have to be careful in helping strangers, taking leave from strangers and even walking at dark lonely places in the night. Secondly, our police and security agencies must intensify their activities to make society safe for citizens to move freely," he advised.

Pastor Joseph Amoako Ansah who is the director of the Foundation explained the motive of organising the programme for the children.

According to him, "examination doesn't end the day you finish writing but still continue until you get your results, so it doesn't mean you should go to the world and live all sought of ungodly lives but you need to thank God and still remain in his presence, because many things do happen in the course of marking the papers".

Emmanuel Akoto of Gabi L/A JHS expressed his gratitude to organizers and hope they will pass their exams.

Ebenezer Praise 2019, was sponsored by indomi and brought together about one thousand (1000) children from various school within Kpando.

As part of this year's activities, they were offered counseling and free medical screening on Diabetes, high blood pressure, tuberculosis, HIV and AIDS, weight and height by Dr. Eric Gyanfi the Medical Superintend of Margaret Marquette Catholic hospital in Kpando.