Ghana Muslim Mission Embarks On Donations In The Course Of Islam

Sometimes donations are made public to raise awareness and help motivate and mobilize people to support the course of Islam. Saydina Abubakar and Umar(RA) used to ‘compete’ openly and privately to support the course of Islam. The Ghana Muslim Mission donated to Farar Islamic School at Nima for the renovation of the school infrastructure. The school building needs urgent attention.

We urge everyone to donate and also help your community as well as other communities facing such challenges and Allah will bless you abundantly.Surahtul Bakara(2:262)’Those who spend their wealth in the way of Allah and then do not follow up what they have spent with reminders [of it] or [other] injury will have their reward with their Lord, and there will be no fear concerning them, nor will they grieve’

By Sheikh Amin Bonsu,

Chairman Ghana Muslim Mission