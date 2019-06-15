Lotto Operators To Support Otumfuo Lottery Game

The National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana led by Mr. Frank Adjei, a successful businessman resident in Kumasi has shown the commitment and preparedness to fully support the successful rollout of Otumfuo Lottery Game initiated by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to raise funds to support Otumfuo's Charity Foundation.

The Association is the largest group of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana, and their coming on board would be helpful to the Otumfuo Lottery Game.

The Association is of the view that, the successful implementation of Otumfuo's Lottery Game would help to raise substantial revenue in support of Asanteman and Ghana. More so, the Game would help to create jobs and other employment opportunities for the youth of Asanteman and Ghana especially graduates (from SHS to Tertiary level).

As such, the Association and its entire membership will assist the Working Committee for the Otumfuo Lottery Game to succeed. The Association would also support in the areas of launching, distribution, marketing and selling of the Scratch Cards as well as participates in the Number Game and the Raffles in line with the terms and conditions of the Otumfuo Lottery Game.

The Association under the leadership of Mr. Frank Adjei would serve as one of the backbone for the successful implementation of the Otumfuo Lottery Game as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to Asanteman and Ghana.

The Association commended Hon. Kofi Osei- Ameyaw and National Lottery Authority(NLA) for such a laudable initiative of Otumfuo Lottery Game to support the socio-economic development of Asanteman and Ghana.