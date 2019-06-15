MoMo Merchant Robber Jailed 15years

Richard Adu was said to have attacked at gunpoint, Mr John Oduro, a trader and mobile money merchant, who had just employed him to be his sale’s boy at the Atwea Mountains and robbed him of Gh¢10,000.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by Lydia Osei Marfo.

Prosecuting,Police Chief Inspector Peter Konlan told the court that both the complainant and the convict reside at Nsuta in the Sekyere Central District.

He said on May 23, this year, the complainant who is a trader sought the permission of the parents of the convict to employ him as a sale’s boy at the Atwea mountains.

The convict together with the parents agreed on a monthly salary of ¢200.

The prosecution said on May 31, this year, at around 1400 hours, the complainant went to withdraw an amount of ¢10,000 from the bank and counted it together with the convict.

He said as they were about to set off to the Atwea mountain, the convict informed the complainant that he was going to take some clothes from his room and returned a few minutes later.

The prosecution said both then set off on the complainant's motorbike.

He said on reaching a section of the road between Asuafu and Atwea, the convict started behaving strangely on the motorbike so the complainant stopped.

The prosecution said, immediately the convict pulled and aimed a locally manufactured pistol and a pair of scissors on the complainant and demanded and collected the bag containing the cash and two mobile phones valued ¢650 and run into a nearby bush.

Chief Inspector Konlan said on the same day, the complainant reported the incident to the convict’s parents and later on to the Nsuta Police.

He said on June 6, this year, the police had information that the convict was hiding at Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Municipality.

The police went to arrest and brought him to the Nsuta Police station.

He said during a search, the police retrieved ¢7,170 and two mobile phones from him.

Chief Inspector Konlan said during interrogation, the convict admitted the offence in his cautioned statement said he used a pair of scissors to threaten the complainant and not a pistol.

—GNA