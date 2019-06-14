BECE Candidate Attempts Suicide After ICT Paper

A candidate sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region on Wednesday attempted suicide by hanging just minutes after the Information Communication Technology (ICT) exams paper.

The minor whose name has been withheld for purposes of protection writes his examination at the Sandema Senior High/Technical exams centre.

Mr Giba Abraham Adoctor, the Upper East Regional Examination Officer, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, explained that before the commencement of the paper, an informant hinted one of the invigilators at the Centre that the culprit had hanged himself on one of the trees near the Centre.

He said the invigilator in the company of other persons rushed to the scene and cut off the rope to safe the minor.

Mr Adoctor said while the rescuers were taking the minor to the centre to enable him write the second paper, he bolted into a nearby bush and escaped.

He added that the invigilators with support from some teachers of the Sandema Senior High school intensified search for the culprit and found him and later handed him to the head of the Guidance and Counselling unit of the school after which he continued with the second paper of the day.

The Regional Examination Officer speculated reasons for the minor’s action and concluded that what might have triggered the candidate's action was not certain.

