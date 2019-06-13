Kidnapper Seidu Mba Is Mahama Boy—Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has disclosed that Seidu Mba, alleged to be a ringleader of kidnappers who abducted two Canadian girls in Kumasi, is a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview with host Kwaku Owusu Adjei on 'Anopa Kasapa' on Kasapa FM, the outspoken Chairman said the kidnapper is part of some active members of the NDC who always welcome ex-president John Mahama whenever he visits the region.

"I’m saying he’s a known NDC man..Even the last time ex-President Mahama came to Kumasi this same Seidu Mba was among the people who welcomed him, I’m sure we can get the footage from the security cameras at the Kumasi Airport. Recently the guy himself has been boasting that NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo has bought a Range Rover car for him," he disclosed.

Moments after the news of the arrest of the eight kidnappers which includes Seidu Mba, by security operatives in a rescue exercise of the Canadian nationals on Wednesday, NDC National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi took to social media claiming the suspect is a known member of the NPP militia group, Delta Force.

But the group in its response on Thursday denied the claim stating their leader is called Mohammed Seidu and not Mba Seidu as it is being speculated.

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi believes an NPP member will not engage in kidnapping to tarnish the image of the ruling party, NPP.

He also disclosed that Seidu Mba was involved in the recent shooting incident at the NDC Ashanti Regional office which left one person dead.

According to him, "some NDC supporters out of anger stormed Seidu Mba’s boutique and burnt it, the matter was reported to the Police. The NDC cannot disown Seidu Mba simply because he’s been involved in a crime.”