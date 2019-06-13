Stop Ridiculing Akufo-Addo — Ghanaians Told

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M.Y Caesar Company Limited, a leading food supplement manufacturing company and Natural Healthcare Service provider in the Ashanti region, has appealed to Ghanaians to desist from any act or comment that is likely to bring the country's name and image of the Presidency to ridicule locally and internationally.

Dr Caesar pointed out that the President Akufo-Addo is the head of the land and must be accorded the maximum respect and dignity that it deserves adding that "if we as Ghanaians disrespect or insult our President, we do same to our every identity as citizens."

The CEO made the appeal in reference to the heap of insults and public enmity directed at the President following his comment on women dynamism and their role towards achieving gender equality in Ghana and the subregion at the 2019 Women Deliver international Conference in Vancouver, Canada.

Mr Caesar made the appeal during his engagement with the media in the region on social welfare and health awareness issues in Kumasi yesterday.

Dr. Caesar regretted that many Ghanaians depending on one's political affiliation do not respond to issues in the context that foster national unity and socio-economic development for the wellbeing of the people.

The CEO said, as an individual, he sees nothing wrong with the President's speech noting that, some people want to smear his image with dirty and must therefore be given the contempt it deserves.

The health practitioner and businessman indicated that under no circumstance will the President; a lawyer and human right activist like His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffu Addo denigrate or down play the intelligence and contributions of women to the growth and development of this nation.

He pointed out that, upon critical study of the circulating video, one will realized that the host, for reasons best known to her did not allow the President to finish his submission but rather interjected halfway into the president's speech and swayed audience attention from him.

The Adabrejo Dr as he is popularly known in the natural health care business is of the opinion that Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffu Addo was deliberately denied the chance of explaining why he thinks the dynamism of Ghanaian women in gender advocacy is not what he, as the President is expecting and what his government is doing to address that on that very international stage.

He therefore called on Ghanaians especially women to ignore the doom wishers; embrace the visionary leadership of the President and help him succeed.