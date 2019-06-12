The Fate Of Hon. Williams Owuraku Aidoo In 2020

How the mighty has fallen in the battle of the feeble. It sounds very good to hear the Speaker of Parliament of Ghana panting on the arrival of the research conducted by the political science department of the University of Ghana, Legon.

To begin with, the speaker over all his experienced years as a lecturer and a politician should have known better that Ghanaians are not being incited by paper works (research) but reality hence are tired of the 'parrot fashion' and the 'enlightened self-interest" from his boys(MPs)

Ghanaians know well that it's not the duty of an MP to construct roads but are made to believe that it's their (MPs) core mandate to do so.

To be specific, as a citizen of one of the most endowed constituencies in the Ashanti region thus Afigya KJwabre south, I have over the years seen and heard my MP (Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo) make several promises of constructing our bad roads and support the tertiary students in one way or the other which is also a covert duty of an MP. But all these promises were just to win the people's sympathy and sweep home their votes.

Mr. Speaker, i guess you've been a political science lecturer. According to John Locke, man has always lived according to reason but when his reason is tempered he retaliates (self preservation).

So, as the president of the Tertiary students of the Afigya Kwabre South(TeSAKS) we seize this opportunity to wish him farewell as we (TeSAKS) are poised to seeing him off the field as our MP in 2020 if he fails us within this "grace period".

Meetings will be underway to present a formidable competitor who will outwit him as we are latently advertising our best man/woman to our wards who have already expressed distrust in Hon. Owuraku and assured us their support.

In order to be brief we will sojourn here and react to any response hereafter.

SAMUEL WUDANA

President : (TeSAKS)

