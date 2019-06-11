15 Communities Benefits MP Water Project In Garu

Residents of one of the Beneficiary Community

Residents together with domestic animals of 15 communities within the Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region, competing for water over years have been given reliefs after the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, drilled boreholes for them.

The communities include Biantesi, Farfar-Saab Kwan, Kokbulg, Kukorin Tingbanbuung Daboog, Kpatibuar, Duubulg-KpatuaNO2, Koldaa, Kugrasia, Naafteega NO.2, Agbanbied, Pialug-Malnating, Tengsung, Yiziidug Yumah-Laar, Atami-Daboog and Akuom-Daboog.

Residents in these communities used to travel long distances in order to find water regardless but can now have potable drinking water flowing constantly.

Hon Albert Akuk Alalzuuga, MP for the Constituency who provided the boreholes as part of his social intervention policies, said the residents of these communities which used to rely on streams for water have all been dried up.

According to him, the dry season is the worst period, as women and children of these communities have had to walk between 20 to 30 kilometres to fetch water.

He told Modernghana, the boreholes were in fulfilment of a promise he made during 2016 elections campaign to reduce their plight, adding that, before the boreholes were drilled most of them relied on neighbouring communities.

He stated that he had outlined the provision of portable drinking water as one of his supports and would extend same to other communities that are in dire need of water.

Mr Akuka said the provision of the boreholes would further help reduce waterborne diseases.

He urges the community members not to run the borehole down but adopt a maintenance culture to prolongs its life span.