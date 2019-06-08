Modern Ghana logo

08.06.2019 General News

Top Celebrities Took Loans Under Mahama Still Owe —MASLOC

By Staff Writer
Steven Amoah
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS

The Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Steven Amoah says some top celebrities in the country are indebted to his outfit for monies they took.

Even though Mr. Amoah has withheld the names of the celebrities, he indicated that they took the loans during the former President John Mahama’s administration.

According to him, “some musicians and actresses in the country still owe us. Many of the celebrities owe us, which I can confidently tell you. They took these loans during the tenure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)”.

He made this known after disbursing soft loans to over 400 residents in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region over the weekend.

He has therefore entreated the celebrities to pay back the loans as early as possible.

---Daily Guide

