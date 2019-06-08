Denkyirahema, Nkwantabisa Family Fight Over Property In Denkyira

Mr Nicholas Nuamah, Lawyer and the Agona Ebusuapanin of the Nkwantabisa I family of Jukwa has described as speculations media reports that they were working to stop the performance of the final funeral rites of the late Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III, Omanhene of Denkyira Traditional Area.

In a press release signed by the Mr Nuamah, it stated emphatically that "we are not against the performance of the late final funeral rites of the great King. We believe that customs and traditional values should not be shortchanged for personal and parochial interests".

"However, as law abiding citizens, we are determined to use every legal means possible to ensure that live, property and the legacy of Odeefo, Denkyiraheman and the family were protected and preserved for generations".

Below is the full statement:

Following the death of Nana Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III, the Omanhene of Denkyira Traditional Area in November 2015 in accordance with the performance of 40th Day traditional rites in May 2018, series of meetings were held at Jukwa by the Denkyirahemaa Nana Ayensua Saara III with the Agona family in relation to the final funeral rites of the late Omanhene.

In line with the funeral arrangements as part of preparation for the final funeral rites, a property situated at Asokwa-Jukwa, which hitherto housed the late Omanhene Nana Odeefuo Boa Amponsem III was proposed by the Denkyirahemaa for renovation to provide an appropriate venue for the Omanhene to be laid in state at Jukwa.

Information on the proposed renovation of the property, prompted Mr Nicholas Nuamah, a US based lawyer and Ebusuapanin of Nkwantabisa I family to petition the (Denkyira Traditional Council (DTC).

In a Cease and Desist letter sent to the DTC, the Denkyirahemaa and Agona Ebusuapanin, Nkwantabisa I family stated their claim to the property.

An earlier attempt by the late Omanhene to demolish the disputed property in the 1990s was met with resistance by the family of Nkwantabisa 1.

However, in August 24, 2018, the DTC in response to the letter received from the Nkwantabisa I family, formally invited the family to a meeting at Dunkwa-On-Offin .

The meeting, presided over by the acting President of DTC among others, resolved to form an Ad hoc Gyaase Committee to meet with the Nana Ayensua Saara III, the Denkiyirahemaa on the petition by the Nkwantabisa I family and report the outcome of the meeting to the DTC and the Nkwantabisa I Family within 30 days from the date of the meeting.

The Ad hoc Gyaase Committee as programmed convened a meeting at Jukwa, the traditional capital of the Denkyira people and invited the Denkyirahemaa for a discussion on the issues raised by the Nkwantabisa I family but she literally "snubbed" the Gyaase Committee and did not attend the meeting.

The DTC on their part did not give any feedback to the Nkwantabisa 1 family per the timeline agreed on given by the DTC and the Nkwantabisa I family.

On October 12, 2018, the Denkyirahemaa caused the roof of the disputed property to be removed and a report was made to the police at Jukwa but no action was taken to stop the Denkyirahemaa from demolishing the disputed property.

On 14th October 2018, the Denkyirahemaa unilaterally cut a sod for the commencement of work on the disputed property and consequently, Mr. Nuamah, the Ebusuapanin of Nkwantabisa I family filed a suit against the Denkyirahemaa on October 17, 2018 at the Cape Coast High Court.