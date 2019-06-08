2000 BECE Candidates Get Armah Kofi Buah Branded Maths Set

The Member of Parliament for the Ellembele constituency, Hon. Armah-Kofi Buah has donated more than 2000 pieces of mathematical sets to this year's BECE candidates in his constituency.

Together with the DCE and the educational director of Ellembele, they visited the various examination centres and interacted with the candidates by offering words of hope before the start of their exams on Monday the 10th of June 2019.

Addressing the candidates in a gathering at one of the centres, the MP said " nobody ever thought you would get here, therefore this is the biggest opportunity to make yourself and your parents proud by coming out with flying colours".

He continued, "My office is always ready to support you to further your education to the tertiary level, so try your best to attain good results and I know you will never disappoint me. Never panic, read through thoroughly and understand the demands of the questions before answering them."

He later cautioned them against examination malpractices and wished them well.

The candidates numbering 1857 were joyful for the gifts from their MP and expressed their happiness on how this maths set will go a long way to aid them in their upcoming examination

They also thanked the MP for sponsoring mock exams to prepare them for the exam day.