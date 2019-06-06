NPP Bono-East Constituency Executive's Receive Motorbikes Plus Gh¢200 Each

The New Patriotic Party first (1st) Vice Chairman in the Bono-East Region, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed (A.K .A .Alhaji Jaga) donated eleven (11) motorbikes and Ghc200 each to all the eleven constituencies in the Bono –East Region.

The move, he said is to support executives at the various constituencies to canvass for more votes at the ’’hinter lands’’ were vehicles cannot reach for the party to win power comes 2020 election and beyond.

On the same vein, the Regional organizer Hon. Sulemana Musah also donated 55 bags of rice to be distributed to the Constituency Executives, each constituency executives received five bags of rice from the organizer.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed thank all executive for their efforts towards the party and express gratitude to all executives for honouring the invitation.

The chairman for the programme Alhaji Musah Asante said the fact that representatives of all the eleven constituencies in the Region are here today is a clear signal of the party’s readiness to retain power come 2020 election,

He urged members not to relax but strengthen their efforts in making sure that the party remain united for victory 2020.

He pleaded with executives to use the motorbikes purposely for the work at the constituency level, and stress that they should not let the arrival of the motorbikes divide and destroy their unity.

The Regional Minister for Bono –East Region, Hon. Kofi Amoakohene extends greetings to all party executives for honoring the meeting.

He told members that he was preparing to embark on a journey this morning to Accra but because of the importance, he attached to this meeting he had to postpone the journey for another time so that he can be part of the meeting.

He urged members to eschew the blame game attitudes with members of the same party without any justification.

Professor Ameyaw Akumfi, Board chairman Ghana infrastructural Development who was part of the meeting urged all the executives to work hard in order to capture all the existing seats in the Region.

He further thank Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed for his kind gesture to the party.

Party members present at the meeting were, Hon. John Kofi Doyinah Municipal chief executive for Techiman South, Nana Sekyere Boateng 2nd vice chairman Bono-East Region, Madam Sophia Afriye Regional women’s organizer, Hon. Jibril Abubakar the Nasara Coordinator among others.