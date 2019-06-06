Akufo-Addo Is Messiah For Zongos--Aziz Harunah Futah

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Management member, Aziz Harunah Futah has commended president Akufo-Addo for the release of cash (¢109m) to develop Zongo communities in the country.

Addressing Muslims who gathered for the Eid Ul-Fitr in Accra yesterday, the president said the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has signed a commencement warrant to that effect.

He stated that will permitting the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development to draw funds from the 2019 Zongo Development Fund Budgetary allocation for Zongo projects across the country.

And to Aziz Futah, who is the NPP Nasara Chief Coordinator, the gesture is laudable and should be highly commended.

Futah said “This is unprecedented, it has never happened in the history of Zongos and I think the president deserves commendation. I don't think it will be out of place to refer to the president as the Messiah of Zongos.

“Do you know why? The judicious use of the funds will go a long way to transform lives in our Zongos, I am a Zongo boy and I know what am talking about.

“Certainly there would be the construction of social amenities, and trust me these construction will not only beautify the areas but will help shape the psyche of children and the elderly alike.

“My advice to my Muslim folks is that let's support this initiative as we strive to make our Zongos better. The construction of the facilities will require the need of human resource, which I believe the various contractors will employ the youth in the areas thereby providing employment for them.”

The president saluted Muslims for enduring the challenges of fasting for a whole month and urged them to remain righteous and not to fall to the temptation to return to the old ways of iniquities after Ramadan.