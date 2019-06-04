Kasapreko Donates To Chief Imam To Mark Eid-Ui-Fitr

Ghana’s leading and most successful beverage company, Kasapreko Company Limited has donated one of it’s latest innovations, Smart Choice flavoured water and other brands including Awake Purified Drinking Water, Storm Energy drink, Chocomalt, Kiddy Pack drinks to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Usamanu Nuhu Sharabutu to mark this year’s Eid-UI-Fitr.

Presenting the donation at the office of the National Chief Imam in Accra, Mr. Chris Addo – Sarkodie, Marketing Manager at Kasapreko said the donation was in line with their social responsibility and given the reverence and stature of the National Chief Iman, the company felt it proper to undertake this exercise.

He also maintained that they look forward to stronger relationship with the Office of the Chief Iman in the ensuing years.

National Chief Imam Sheik Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu applauded Kasapreko company Limited for the kind gesture and used the opportunity to pray for the entire nation – appealing to Muslims to bridge the gap between the rich and poor by way of giving to the needy and less privileged in the society and the Muslim community.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu (Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam), who received the donation expressed appreciation for the kind gesture.

Chief Imam ended the ceremony with a prayer that Allah blesses the company in all its endeavours.