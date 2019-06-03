Tourism Minister, Yolo Actor, Others To Speak At 2019 Transformers Summit In Sunyani

The former Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Elizabeth Ofusu-Adjare and Yolo TV Series actor, Aaron Adatsi are preparing to speak at the Transformers Summit 2019 on June 8, 2019, in Sunyani.

The event which will take place at the Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) will have other speakers like Rev. Adomah Kwasi Solomon, Mrs Darko Danso Mavis and Kwadwo Yeboah Murdock.

The 2019 Transformers Summit themed: “What I Wish I Knew” is expected to start at 8:00 AM on Saturday at the capital of the Bono Region.

Kyedsam Foundation International, the organizers of the summit said they are targeting about 15 Senior High Schools, Church youths, organizations and people who want to take leadership to a different level.

They assured participants to expect a knowledge filled summit, educative, impactful and innovative program.

“This is our 5th year of hosting this event. And because of that, it is very special to us. Anyone who attends this will never regret. We are heading to a place called #TotalWorldImpact and it will take a Spirit-filled youngster to accomplish this goal. God bless you,” the president of Kyedsam Foundation International, Kyere Dartey Samuel stated.

“We want the youth to believe that they can be young and useful. They can be useful in every sphere of life and dominate through the power of God no matter their age or size,” he added.