Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
03.06.2019 Business & Finance

Barclays Bank Fined ¢GHC4.5m Over Frivolous Quotes

By Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson
Barclays Bank Fined ¢GHC4.5m Over Frivolous Quotes
1 HOUR AGO BUSINESS & FINANCE

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has on Monday fined Barclays Bank an amount of ¢4,579,256.36 for making frivolous quotes on Ghana’s Interbank Foreign Exchange Market.

A statement issued by the Bank of Ghana indicates that “The Bank of Ghana is committed to ensuring sanity, transparency and promoting best practices that serve to develop and deepen the FX market in Ghana”.

“In pursuit of the above goals, the Bank of Ghana will not hesitate to sanction any market participant whose actions contravene Ghana’s Interbank FX Market Conduct Rules,” the statement added.

Below is the statement issued by the Bank of Ghana

63201974323 ptkwn0y442 bbg

Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson
Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson News Reporter
TOP STORIES

EC's Limited Voters Registration Exercise Kaput

1 hour ago

Ken Agyapong Floods Chief Imam’s Residence With Rice

1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line