Our Children Still School Under Trees— Aggrieved Chief

The chief of Bonkrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of Eastern region, Nana Kofi Acheampong I has lambasted the District Chief Executive over his poor performance.

According to the chief, the DCE has never made any attempt to tackle their numerous challenges which have confronted them for the past years.

In an exclusive interview with metro news' Fred, cited by obidigistore.com, he explained the bitter treatment the DCE is taking them through, perhaps has forced them to talk and the community wouldn't hesitate to demonstrate against him.

"Look, at this 21st century, how can students still learn under trees, we don't have water, no hospital, electricity too has become a burden, roads linking various communities are also in a bad stage , but the DCE seems unconcern, whenever you approach him, he narrates stories, we will be forced to demonstrate against him and his MP", the chief hinted.

Moreover, he indicated that, whenever someone falls sick, they have to carry the person on a bicycle to the nearest community, which might take about four to five hours before arrival, some even lost their lives on a way to the hospital, especially pregnant women.

" Our wives and children are dying every day, when someone falls sick, you have to carry him on bicycle about six hours before arrival at the hospital, which is located at one of the communities, pregnant women always die on the road due to the nature of the roads, but the DCE looks unconcern, in fact, we are appealing to the government to come to our aid ", he passionately appealed.

The Assembly Member for the community, expressed his worries about poor networks since it has totally affected major businesses in the area, basically workers and traders, hence urging the government to provide computers for the schools.