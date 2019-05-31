Nyinahin Gods Reject Libation Over Bauxite Mining, Youth Want Asantehene Help

The Youth of the Nyinahin Township, a US$45 billion worth of bauxite deposit town, are appealing to the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II to use his high office to ensure the right processes are sorted out before commencement of any mining project in the area.

According to information gathered by ModernGhana, the youth of the Nyinahin and its surrounding towns fear the consequences of mining the bauxide without the express permission from the gods of the land.

According to the Leader of Nyinahin Youth Association, Kofi Owusu, they have heard that the gods have rejected a libation performed by the Nyinahin Traditional Council to seek their permission.

He noted that the traditional council did not use the right procedures to reach out to the gods.

Their fear is that it would have a serious problem on the people living in the community and the workers on the project if nothing is done about it.

The residents of Nyinahin, Kyekyewere and Kyereyaso in the Atwima Mponua District have called for the proper pouring of libation before the commencement of the mining of the Nyinahin bauxite.

According to them, they have some river deities within the district especially river Amano which provide spiritual protection for the people of Nyinahin and therefore if the proper processes are not used to perform the libation, the gods will not spare their lives, especially the foreigners who are going to do the mining.

The Leader of the Youth Association, Kofi Owusu, has therefore appealed to the government and the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II to call to order, the leaders of the Nyinahin Traditional Council for the proper libation to be done in order to avoid the wrath of the gods.

It would be recalled that, Parliament approved the Master Project Support Agreement for a 2 billion dollar facility for the construction of priority projects by Chinese firm, Synohydro Corporation.

The said facility would be in exchange for alumina processed from bauxite deposit in the country as announced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta in the mid-year budget.

Mr Ofori Atta said in the mid-year budget review that, the Sinohydro Group Limited is expected to provide us $2 billion worth of infrastructure including roads, bridges, hospitals, housing, rural electrification, in exchange for Ghana's bauxite.