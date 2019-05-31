Bawumia Wants Northern Region To Join Heads Build A Prosperous Society

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has called on residents of the Northern Region to put away their differences and come together to collectively work towards building a prosperous society.

Speaking at the maiden Northern Region Development Summit at Tamale on Thursday, 30 May 2019, the Vice-President stressed that the people living in the north must take it upon themselves to build peace regardless of their background to ensure they build a just, fair and prosperous society to bridge the gap between them and the people living in the other Regions.

“As people of northern Ghana, we must strive to build peace regardless of our political, ethnic, and religious persuasions or affiliations. We must be able to put the past behind us and seek only to pursue an agenda that will pool our resources together to build a just, fair and prosperous society where there is an equitable distribution of our regions’ wealth to the benefit of our people”, Dr. Bawumia said.

He stressed that President Akufo-Addo has taken it upon himself and his government to help bridge that gap and that is why they have been implementing several flagship programs to address some of the problems.

He opines that programs such as the free SHS, planting for food and jobs, planting for export and rural development among many others have all been implemented to will help bridge the gap between the North and the South.

“Programs such as Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, Rearing for Food and Jobs Initiative, One Village-One Dam, One District-One Warehouse, irrigation schemes and the construction of water systems are being implemented and will be important in closing the gap over time,” Dr. Bawumia indicated.

The outspoken Vice President bemoaned the constant conflicts resulting in disturbances in some parts of the Region.

He shares the view that such happenings do not allow societies to grown and will continue to deprive the people of prospering and making any significant inroad if they do not come together as one.