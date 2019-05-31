Mauritius prepares to host World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2019

Mauritius is making final preparations as it steps up to host the World Travel Awards (WTA) Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony on 1st June 2019. The leading travel industry figureheads from Africa and the Indian Ocean are attending what will mark WTA’s inaugural ceremony in the paradise destination.

The red-carpet evening is taking place at the opulent Sugar Beach – A Sun Resort , which enjoys an unrivalled location bordering the vast sands of Flic-en-Flac, one of the most picturesque beaches in Mauritius.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, says: “It is an absolute pleasure to bring WTA to Mauritius for the first time in our 26-year history and I am excited to be welcoming the most senior decision-makers from Africa and the Indian Ocean to this delightful country. Mauritius embodies experiential travel at its finest – a sparkling crystal in the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, offering a charming contrast of colours, cultures, adventures and tastes.”

A number of global media networks will be broadcasting the ceremony live. The event, which starts at 8pm (MRU Time) will also be streamed live on the WTA website .

Arvind Bundhun, Director, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said: “Mauritius is indeed very proud and honored to host the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2019. As a major tourism player in the region and beyond, we are convinced that our very popular and attractive destination is a most fitting venue for this prestigious event in the tourism world. We are thrilled to host this prestigious regional event, allowing us to showcase our multifaceted island in all its glamour.”

The VIP ceremony will form the third leg of the WTA Grand Tour 2019 – a search for the finest travel and tourism organisations in the world. Other regional ceremonies include Montego Bay (Jamaica), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Madeira (Portugal), Phu Quoc (Vietnam), with the winners progressing to the Grand Final in Muscat (Oman).