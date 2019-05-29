SDA Men’s Ministry Donates To Sunyani Prisons

The Adventist Men’s Ministry of the Penkwase Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Sunyani has donated assorted medicines worth over Ghc 3,000 to the Sunyani Central Prisons.

This, they say will help address the outbreak of scabies, a skin disease among inmates.

The donation was a follow-up to a recently organized free medical screening exercise by the SDA Hospital in Sunyani for inmates and staff of the facility during which it emerged that majority of the inmates were suffering from scabies, a serious skin disease, as well as other infectious conditions.

Even though authorities were very much aware of the deteriorating health conditions of the inmates as a result of the situation, they appeared helpless as they did not have the required financial and material resources to deal with the deadly skin disease head-on; thereby leaving the inmates to their fate.

Among the medicines donated were Benzyl benzoate, an effective drug for the treatment of skin diseases, diclofenac, anti-biotics and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), among several others.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Dr. J.B Fordjour of the SDA Hospital said it is the core responsibility of every Christian to seek the welfare of the less privileged, prisoners and people who are in dire need of assistance to survive.

This, he said, explained the donation by the Men’s Ministry of the SDA church as well as the earlier medical screening by the hospital barely two months ago and hoped that the medicines would go a long way to help deal with some of the teething health needs facing the inmates.

Evangelist Nana K. Gordon, Leader of the Adventist Men’s Ministry for his part assured the authorities of the prisons the ministry’s continued support towards the upkeep of the inmates.

The Chaplain of the Sunyani Central Prisons, Rev. Gideon Ndebugri, on behalf of the inmates thanked the SDA church for its support over the years and called on other churches, organizations and philanthropists to emulate this example.