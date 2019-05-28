Physically Challenge Student Wins GH¢20,000 Twellium National Quran Competition

A 17-year-old physically challenged student of the Aswaj Islamic School at Techiman in the Bono East Region, emerged the winner at the Twellium National Quran Recitation Competition.

The event is aimed at promoting the studying of the Quran as a way to help the youth eschew social vices.

For his ultimate prize, Luqman Swallah is getting an all-expenses-paid trip to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, to be part of the Hajj pilgrimage to holy sites this year.

In addition to theGH¢ 20,000 all-expense-paid pilgrimage, Lukman Swallah won a tablet device to ease him in the memorization of the Qur’an as well as assorted products from Twellium.

Mr Swallah said he never dreamt of going on the Hajj pilgrimage because he comes from a poor home with seven brothers and a mom as the only “breadwinner.”

He expressed gratitude to God and the sponsors of the competition for bringing him a step closer to achieving his goal of becoming an Islamic scholar.

The Deputy Imam of Ahlusuna Wal jama’a Sheikh Muhammed Kamil Muhammed admonished the fact that the record of keeping Qur’an started from memorization as such memorization of the Holy Qur’an is still popular amongst Muslim youth.

He however, called on all stakeholders, cooperate organization to learn from the bold step of Twellium foundation and their initiatives in organizing the annual National Qur’an competition.

The Twellium foundation in collaboration with the office of Ahlusuuna wal jama’a organized the 2nd edition of the national Qur,anic competition.

The event which took place at the U.P.S.A Campus Auditorium in Accra on the 25th to 26th of May 2019 saw the attendance of the Deputy Imam of Ahlusuna Wal jama’a Sheikh Muhammed Kamil Muhammed , DR Muhammed Bashir Adam lecture at the Arabic department University of Ghana Legon, Sheikh Muhammed Bashir Suleman Addo lecture institute of Islamic studies Nima, Hajji Sharif Nasir National Executive Member of the NDC (NEC) among others.

Participants were drawn from the sixteen regions of Ghana after going through screening. The prospective winners were then selected to form part of the final competition.

The Memorization was in category, which include: full Qur’an and commentary, full Qur’an, half Qur’an, two third, among others.