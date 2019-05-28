Let Produce What We Consume And Consume What We Produce—NGO Desires

A Non-governmental Organization, Abono Organic Farming Project (ABOFAP) with the head office situated at Forikrom in the Techiman North district in the newly created Bono East region has indicated that they are solution to healthy livelihood, revealing that producing what one consume and consuming what one produce is the only way one can live a long and healthy life.

In an interview with the Executive director of the association, Nana Kwao Adams indicated that their group that has been fighting against Genetically modified Organisms would not rest on their horse until they achieve what is called"let's produce what we consume and consume what we produce" Nana Kwao Adams.

Nana Kwao Adams indicated in a meeting with stakeholders and the press at group's head office in Forikrom in the Techiman North district in Bono East regional capital, Techiman.

The association which encompasses of most women from across about ten countries in West Africa made up of countries like Ghana, Guinea, Senegal , Mali Bulkina Faso and among others claim they are the solution to food soverignty in West Africa.

He signpoted that the group has scheduled to organise inception workshop for farmers and stakeholders on environmental degradation and it's effect on human health.

He added that Community mobilization and sensitization, workshop on community radio for youth and women would also be fragmented.

Mr Adams also tensed that training women in indigenous farmer to farmer extension system and developing training manual for ABOFAP women extension delivery would be take out.

Establishing demonstration farm and nursery to train women and the youth is also the agenda and extra to train farmers on soil care, disease and pest management in the Techiman municipality.

He however revealed that training farmers on dry season vegatable farm using small scale drip irrigation system.

According to them, organising field drags and learning visit for farmers, organising radio pannel discussion on the environment and food soverignty.

Mr Kwao Adams bemoaned over lack of marketing avenues for their products produced from the Organic ferlizers and compost.

Meanwhile the Techiman municipal Director of Agriculture Mr Eric Hudson Asamani commended the the group and again expressed his enthusiasm to support the group with technical know-how.

He designated that the ministry of Agriculture will also help build smaller business modules to support income generating activities from nursery to produce.

He charged the Techiman municipal assembly to stretch the group a place to market the products produced by the group.

Moreover the Chief Executive Officer for Centre of Posterity Interest Organization (COPIO) Mr Mustapha M. Yeboah tasked the association to continue producing food products made up of organic products.

He whispered that organic farming should be embraced so as to help increase healthy livelihood .

Mr Mustapha tasked consumers to patrionize the healthy products bent by the group stressing that such foodstuffs contain nutrients that help to protect and build human immune system.

He urge farmers to get in touch with the group (ABOFAP) and get planting materials raised with organic products so as to increase organic farming.