Indian Envoy Selects DPS International For India-Ghana 'Cultural Library'

THE INDIAN High Commissioner to Ghana, Birender Singh Yadav, has selected Delhi Public School (DPS) International as one of the five institutions under the India Library project in Ghana.

The library is to contain books on Indian cultures and aims at promoting culture and knowledge exchanges between Ghana and India.

As part of the project, the High Commissioner visited the Tema-based DPS International on Thursday, May 23, 2019, and donated about 48 books.

Twelve of them are Hindi Books and are on the Indian Society and Culture, History of Delhi Sultanate, Development of Vedic Culture, Samkaleen Konkani Ekanki, among others.

The books are expected to be kept in DPS International's library and made accessible to students and members of the public with interest in Indian cultures and societies.

Aside DPS International, the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region and some technical institutions in the country, are also benefitting from the project.

The High Commissioner indicated that the project forms part of the Indian Government's agenda to share knowledge with the rest of the world about Indian cultures.

Speaking at a special assembly dedicated to Mother's Day and held in his honour at DPS International's auditorium, Mr Singh Yadav said all Indian embassies around the world have been urged to reach out to selected schools and universities around the world for the library project.

Each embassy, he said, is to select at least five schools or universities, nothing that "we are very happy that DPSI is one of those five institutions in Ghana."

Commenting on the Mother's Day celebration, he encouraged students of DPS International to always preach the message of love for their mothers, nothing that mothers play very important roles in every society.

Director of DPS International, Mukesh Thakwani, who received the books on behalf of his outfit, was full of praise for the High Commissioner in particular and the Indian Government in general.

He assured the High Commissioner and the Indian Government that DPS International's authorities shall put the books into good use.

Mr Thakwani expressed the profound belief that knowledge sharing and cultural exchanges were key to establishing strong bonds of friendship between nations and societies, adding that "DPS International stands ready to support any initiative that seeks to further boost the bilateral relationship between Ghana and India."

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani's mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system.

DPS International Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).