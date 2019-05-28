Bosomtwe DCE Gives 21,000 Palm Seedlings To Farmers

The District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region Hon. Joseph Akwasi Asuming has provided over 21 thousand palm seedlings to farmers who have shown interest in the Government's Flagship Program, Planting For Food and Jobs in the district.

Addressing the farmers, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Joseph Akwasi Asuming louded government for taking such initiatives that are farmer friendly and has the capacity to deliver farmers from financial problems.

Hon. Asuming noted that the enthusiasm farmers in the area showed in getting involved in the programme, was enough indications that the public had bought into the idea.

He said the directive from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture that every District should choose two crops which will grow well on their soil compelled them to choose palm and coconut ,hence they are giving out 21,000 palm seedlings for free to farmers with farm lands this year and will increase to 30,000 next year followed by the coconut seedlings.

The DCE opined that it's impossible for government to provide white colour jobs for all ,hence he advised the youth to engage in farming as it has the capacity to alleviate them from financial difficulties.

"We are setting up task force who are going to monitor these farmers to make sure they plant the seedlings to the benefits of the District, " he intimated.

Hon. Asuming stressed that contractors are working on the deplorable roads in the District which is going to boost business activities in the District.