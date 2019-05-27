Atebubu-Amantin Realizes 96% Of Projected Revenue For First Quarter

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly bagged an amount of GHȻ375,000.00 as internally generated funds for the first quarter of this year.

The amount represents 96% of total projected revenue of GHȻ358,830.00 for the period.

This was disclosed by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr. Edward Owusu at the first ordinary meeting of the assembly for the year in Atebubu.

“As the battle cry for assemblies to be self-sufficient gets louder, especially in the area of mobilizing internal resources to fund projects and programmes, this undoubtedly looks impressive but more needs to be done,” he said.

Mr. Owusu enumerated some projects to which the funds have been applied.

These include the completion of a 40-bed female ward at the Atebubu hospital and the installation of 1.5km long street lighting system each at Ahemfie and Tuse both suburbs of Atebubu.

The list also includes the renovation of the Atebubu main market, completion of an office building for the National Health Insurance Authority and an on-construction of a court complex in Atebubu.