Sefwi Wiawso NPP Thanks Akufo-Addo For Elevating Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

Dear Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo......

As I write this letter to you to express our warm felicitation for the elevation of our hard working honorable member of parliament for Sefwi Wiawso Constituency. There is heightened jubilation in the constituency following the announcement from your high office that, MP for Sefwi Wiawso has been appointed as the minister of state at the presidency in charge of NHIS, Cocoa and Anti Galamsey.

This, we say is a multifaceted task and comes as no surprise because of the confidence you have for the time being reposed in him as a seasoned politician who is very committed to his work.

It is a known fact that when Former President John Agyekum Kuffour wanted to introduce the National

Health Insurance policy in Ghana as the first sub-Saharan African country to introduce NHIS in 2003 through an Act of parliament, Hon Dr. Kwaku Afriyie was the first point of call as a minister in charge of health. He worked tirelessly for the success of the said social intervention.

Every single Ghanaian felt the enormous benefit of the successful implementation of the policy. Sir, your government having in mind, the need in calving the Northen territory from Western Region (PARENT REGION) got him appointed as the Western Regional minister to ensure that, the dream of your sensible comes into fruition. Lo and behold, the Hon.member of parliament acceded to the call and served in an honest capacity and got the dream executed without a single hitch.

Mr. President, we are not only happy because of this momentous elevation of Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie but also thankful to you in person for setting aside the mischievous propaganda of our political opponent who sought to incite your government against the good people of Sefwi Wiawso after the subsequent appointment of new regional ministers to represent you in the newly created regions.

Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie is a man whose outstanding credibility as an incorruptible politician has never been refuted is indeed the right choice especially the tasks assigned to him at the seat of government. He is also on record to have won the seat in Sefwi Wiawso for the first time for the New Patriotic Party since 1990 His "deliverables" have brought significant development to the good people of Sefwi Wiawso.

He has been our MP for a little over two years but his traits to uplift the developmental image of Sefwi Wiawso is all over the constituency.

We wish our honourable MP well and pray for his success in his "new state call" of duty.

We are very much grateful to your government for this wonderful appointment.

Thank You

Benjamin Oppong(Sir Ben)

Sefwi Wiawso Constituency Secretary

[email protected]

26th May 2019