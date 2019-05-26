Chereponi: Let's Fight Only Poverty And Not To Attack Ourselves—Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to the people of Chereponi in the North East Region to give peace a chance and live in harmony with each other.

Speaking at the Paga Central Mosque on Saturday 25th May 2019, Vice President Bawumia deplored the latest outbreak of violence, saying such occurrences thwart efforts at comprehensive nation building.

Police have confirmed the death of one person following renewed clashes between Chokosis and Konkombas around Chereponi and Saboba.

A number of people also sustained various degrees of injury.

The Vice President, who was in the Upper East Region as part of his nationwide Ramadan Tour, urged the feuding factions to look beyond parochial interests and work together to bring lasting peace to the area.

“I would like to make an appeal to our brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers in Chereponi. You know there have been some disturbances there recently. We are all one. We are really all one. Whether you are Konkomba, Mamprusi, Chokosi, we are one people. Our only enemy is poverty. Let us fight poverty and let us not fight each other; that is what I would like to tell our brothers and sisters.

“Ghana is big enough for all of us. Let us respect each other, let us work together and let us beat poverty together.”

Vice President Bawumia had earlier performed the Zuhr prayers at Tempane and Asr prayers at Garu as part of the latest leg of his nationwide Ramadan Tour. He urged Muslims to jealously guard the peace Ghana enjoys, especially the peaceful co-existence between persons of different faiths.

Ghana, he emphasised, is large enough to hold persons of differing faiths, and urged all to contribute their quota to nation building.