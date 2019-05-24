Pray For Mahama's Victory In 2020—Armah Buah Appeals To Muslims

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has made an earnest request to Muslims observing the 30-day Ramadan fasting period to pray for the peace of Ghana ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In an address read on his behalf by former Presiding Member of the Ellembelle Constituency, Issaka Shaibu Chie, to members of the Muslim Community at Kambunli, the former Minister for Energy and Petroleum called on worshippers to pray for Allah’s favour upon John Dramani Mahama to become the next President after 2020 election.

Personal Assistant to Hon. Buah, Lord Arthur, said the success of the NDC as well as its return to government, will lead to massive development in all spheres of the economy.

He said the NDC has better programmes and policies designed to boost the general living conditions of Ghanaians thus the need for every Ghanaian to support the return of President Mahama.

Receiving a donation of 30 bags of 50kg rice and 5 bags of 50 kg sugar, by the MPs delegation, the Odikro of Kambunli, Nana Abeka, lauded the MPs gesture and assured him of the community’s support for his vision for the constituency.