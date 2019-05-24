Why Is CID Boss Still At Post? TEIN To Akufo-Addo

Former Vice President of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rock Dery has sent a strong worded letter to President Akufo-Addo for being adamant towards the numerous calls to sack the CID boss, COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

Mr Dery questioned why Akufo-Addo, a human right activist, will ignore the public calls saying “Mr. President, why is the CID boss Maame Tiwa Addo-Danquah still at post. Is it not obvious your human right credential is in doubt? A woman who insulted the emotions of all Ghanaians including the families of the victims of the kidnapped girls. The woman who by her unprofessional posture, many have doubted the eligibility of women occupying high office and safeguarding the interest of the people.

"You relinquished the plight of the victims families to swiftly engage Asamoah Gyan to reconsider his decision on his retirement”.

Below is the letter to President Akufo Addo;

WHERE LIES YOUR "HUMAN RIGHT ACTIVISM"? MR PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA.

Michelle Obama was right when she said; "the presidency does not change who you are but it reveals who you are". As the Sages say; "if you want to know the character of a person, give them a position". It is obvious from these statements above vis a vis the current happenings under the watch of President Akufo Addo that he has no knowledge and he is insensitive about "Human right".

Mr. President the high office you occupy has really expose how uncompassionate you are about the millions of Ghanaians you are faced with human right crises and thus you bamboozled Ghanaians into trusting your façade laurels on human right. The police are having their share on human right crises under your watch, the judiciary are having their share of human right crises, the legislature are having their share of human right crises and the ordinary Ghanaians who voted for you are also having their fair share in the "national cake" of human right crises.

Mr. President, why is the CID boss Maame Tiwa Addo-Danquah still at post. Is it not obvious your human right credential is in doubt? A woman who insulted the emotions of all Ghanaians including the families of the victims of the kidnapped girls. The woman who by her unprofessional posture, many have doubted the eligibility of women occupying high office and safeguarding the interest of the people”.

Mr. President, have you cared about the state of the families of these girls who are also taxpayers. Don't they deserve justice after the psychological trauma the CID boss put them into and she remains at post as a gesture of mockery to the families and the people of Ghana. You relinquished the plight of the victims families to swiftly engage Asamoah Gyan to reconsider his decision on his retirement.

It is very worrying that amidst all these human right crises, the legislature are also suffering the same fate. An arm of Government who are lawmakers. Mr. President, why is Bryan Acheampong still at post. A man who admitted before the Justice Emile commission that he deployed your party vigilantes in the guise of National Security who brutalised a sitting member of parliament by name Hon Sam Dzata George. Mr President where is your human right activism. Where lies justice after the bizarre incident at Ayawaso West Wuogon for at least the Member of Parliament.

Is it not true that Mr. President is much concern about violence and supports it especially when it is coming from his party vigilantes who are now national vigilantes in the National Security and other security agencies. Why will your party vigilantes invade a court of competent jurisdiction to cause fear and panic and set people standing trial free. A court where you once stood to exercise your profession as a lawyer and yet you flaunts yourself as a human right activist. Where is the Justice that is served the man you appointed to serve as your National Security Coordinator in Ashanti Region. Doesn't he deserves better after all the brutality your party vigilantes served him?

Is it not obvious Mr President, that "who you are" is not a "Human right activist"? How on earth can the high office on this land be desecrated when it saw a police high official ASP Nanka Bruce being assaulted by your party vigilantes. The only justice you could serve the police officer was to promote your party vigilantes into occupying high positions in the country's National security secretariat to cause more damage and harm to the ordinary Ghanaian. Mr. President is it what you call human right activism?

Is the Justice to the ordinary Ghanaians and victims of human right crises the promotion of your party vigilantes who are perpetuating heinous crimes and threating the security of our country? If this is the way forward then you don't deserve to be given another opportunity to supervise a country whose hard-earned accolade as the "beacon of democracy in Africa" under the erstwhile administrations be jeopardized.

Rock Dery

(FORMER TEIN VICE PRESIDENT)