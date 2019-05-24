East Ayawaso MCE Supports Muslims, Kayaayei

The East Ayawaso Municipal Chief Executive in the Greater Accra Region, Hajia Salma Mohammed Adam Kuta, has on Wednesday, May 22 paid a surprise visit to Muslims in Nima where she distributed assorted items to aid their Ramadan Fast.

Items donated include 20 bags sugar, 40 cartons of milk, 20 boxes of tea, 5 bags of kettle for ablution, etc.

Hajia Salma Kuta also, in collaboration with an international Islamic NGO, Muslim World League donated brand new already-made clothing to some head porters (Kayaaye) at the Nima market for the Eid celebrations.

The gesture she explained “is to support our chiefs, Imams and the Muslim community in my municipality during this holy month of Ramadan Fasting and prayer.

“Our chiefs and Imams have been active stakeholders in community development and in ensuring peace and stability,” Hajia Salma explained.

She continued that “also, the kids clothing I have distributed to the Kayaaye is to put smiles on their faces and for the little children to look sparkling during the Sallah festivities,” the MCE added.

Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the East Ayawaso constituency, Alhaji Issah Tiaminu who welcomed and received the items on behalf of Chiefs and Imams thanked the MCE and staff of the assembly for the gesture.

Alhaji Tiaminu commended the efforts of the MCE and urged her and the assembly to continue with their hard work for the community.

However, some head porter beaming with smiles and excitement heaped praises to Hajia Salma Kuta and prayed she succeeds in the discharge of her work.