NPP Demons Caused The VGMA Brawl – Prophet Cosmos

Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran, leader and founder of Cosmos Walker Affran Ministries, has revealed in a shocking statement that demons of the New Patriotic Party caused the scuffle at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) in Accra.

The Prophet disclosed in a post on Facebook that Ghanaians should be grateful because the country would have been in a state of mourning had it not been for his outburst at both the NPP and Owusu Bempah.

The Man of God explained that God revealed to him What, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader and founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International and the NPP government had done in secret to claim innocent lives and they saw the VGMA event as great opportunity to claim a lot of human blood since the event attract a lot of audience but he prevented such calamity by deporting the NPP, Owusu Bempah’s demons to their place of origin.

Prior to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) event, Prophet Cosmos urged Ghanaians to pray else the country would experience a national disaster because Owusu Bempah had imported demons into Ghana on behalf of the NPP government.

“Ghana Should pray, I saw a demons been imported into Ghana from Hell to come and help NPP government to perform and deliver their promises well and I saw the demons demanding more blood from NPP government. The demons will cause national disasters if government fail to give the demons blood. Prophet Owusu Bempah imported these demons into the country because the demons mentioned his name when I saw it in the spirit world”

“Prophet Owusu Bempah Ghana is not ready for this evil act, so deport this demon out of Ghana within 7 days and if you don’t deport this demon then I will deport the demon out of this country and you will know what will happen to NPP government.

“Thou saith the Lord” prophecy by

Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran.”