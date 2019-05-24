Security guard Jailed 6months For Causing Harm To Sibling

Wisdom pleaded guilty to the charge of causing harm and told the court that it was not his intention to injure him but did that out of anger and therefore pleaded with the court for leniency saying he was sorry.

The court presided over by Rita Abrokwah Doko sentenced him to six months imprisonment with hard labour.

In addition, he was fined 100 penalty units which is equivalent to GH¢1,200.

If he is unable to pay the fine, he will serve another six months in prison, the court said.

Prosecutor's case

The facts as presented by the prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo are that the complainant, the victim, Kwasi Amenku and the convict are all siblings who live in the same house at Kotobabi in Accra.

According to the prosecutor, on Sunday May 12, at about 3.30pm the complainant, Maria Nancy Amenku visited their family house to wish their mother a happy mother's day.

Whilst there and during interactions, Kwasi informed Nancy that Wisdom was planning to sell their family house.

Wisdom on hearing what Kwasi said became furious, took a piece of wood and hit him on the forehead which left him unconsciously.

Kwasi was rushed to the Ridge hospital for treatment and Wisdom was arrested and charged accordingly.

