2 Jailed 10yrs Over Chereponi Tribal Clashes

Two of the seven accused persons who were arrested in connection with the renewed clashes between Konkombas and Chokosis have each been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Tamale High Court.

The accused persons were charged with possession with firearm without lawful authority.

The two sentenced persons – Nablek Zakpani and Laknang – pleaded guilty to the charges.

The eighth accused person is currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment under guard.

The five other accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on the 7th June,2019.

One out of the five accused persons was released on bail yesterday whiles the four were remanded.

However, the Regional Security Council(REGSEC) has deployed reinforcement to Chereponi today to strengthen the security personnel in the area to assist in calming down the situation.

The clashes between the two feuding tribes started on Sunday between the people of Nambiri Zongo, a Chokosi community and a Konkomba community called Tombo, both in the Saboba District over a piece of farm land.

So far, two persons have been confirmed dead whiles several houses have been razed down.

—Daily Guide